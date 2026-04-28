IMF says SVG was at high risk of debt distress since 2016

For nearly a decade, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been walking a dangerous financial tightrope. Following the conclusion of the 2026 Article IV consultation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a stark reminder: the nation has been at a “high risk of debt distress since 2016,” and without urgent policy changes, the situation is poised to spiral out of control.

During a joint press conference, IMF Mission Chief Sergei Antoshin emphasized that while the country has shown remarkable economic resilience, its fiscal vulnerabilities remain alarmingly significant. Driven by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-back natural disasters, large-scale construction projects, and recent oil price shocks stemming from the war in the Middle East, the national debt has surged.

The numbers paint a sobering picture. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has ballooned by 45 percentage points since 2019, hitting 113% in 2025. According to IMF projections, if the government fails to change course, that debt ratio will skyrocket to an unsustainable 145% of GDP by 2031.

“The high risk of debt distress calls for urgent fiscal consolidation,” Antin warned, noting that the country must adopt an ambitious plan to avoid a disorderly financial crisis down the line.

To pull the nation back from the brink, the IMF has proposed a rigorous recovery strategy. The primary goal is to drastically change the debt trajectory over the next three years, eventually bringing the debt down to the regional target of 60% of GDP. Achieving this will require an 11-percentage-point improvement in the primary balance between 2027 and 2029, ultimately reaching a primary surplus of 3% by 2029.

The IMF recommended several measures to reach this goal, including:

Streamlining Expenditures: Implementing a comprehensive review to reduce the public wage bill through natural attrition and wage moderation.

Tax Reform: Strengthening tax administration, maintaining the standard VAT rate, and extending VAT to digital and remote services.

Citizenship by Investment (CBI): The IMF noted that a planned CBI program could boost revenue, but strongly advised that it take the form of a single donation fund rather than a real estate investment, and that all proceeds be used strictly for debt reduction rather than daily spending.

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday, who took office roughly five months ago, welcomed the IMF’s frank assessment and acknowledged the severity of the 2016 baseline.

“We understand that we cannot continue on the course that we have been going for the past several years and expect that somehow the challenges will resolve themselves,” Prime Minister Friday stated, confirming his awareness of the high distress risk since 2016.

The Prime Minister committed to a transparent, rules-based fiscal framework to correct the current trajectory. He also stressed that while spending cuts and tax enforcement—such as cracking down on property tax compliance, which currently sits at a dismal 20%—are necessary, the government will ensure that vulnerable citizens are protected from the harshest impacts of these adjustments.

“We are prepared to do what is necessary here in a way that is going to set our country on a path towards fiscal responsibility,” Friday told reporters, emphasizing a focus on driving growth through private sector investment, renewable energy transitions, and the blue economy.