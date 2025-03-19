Important Alert: Beware of Fake St. Vincent Times Accounts!

Hey everyone!

We hope you’re all doing well and enjoying your day! Today, we want to take a moment to address an important issue that affects our community and your online safety. We’ve received reports and have seen concerning photos of a Facebook account impersonating **St. Vincent Times** using our logo to spread misinformation.

### What You Need to Know:

1. **Fake Accounts**: There are accounts out there pretending to be us, posting news and updates that are NOT legitimate. Please make sure to verify the source of any news before sharing it!

2. **Links Are Spam**: If you encounter any posts or links from these fake accounts, DO NOT click on them! These links can lead to spam sites that may compromise your personal data.

3. **Stay Informed**: Always check our official page for the latest news and updates. We are committed to providing you with accurate information, and our official logo is a sign of authenticity.

### How You Can Help:

– **Report Fake Accounts**: If you see any suspicious accounts or posts claiming to be **St. Vincent Times**, please report them immediately. Your vigilance helps protect our community!

– **Share This Post**: Help us spread the word! Share this post with your friends and family to keep everyone informed. The more we share, the safer our community becomes!