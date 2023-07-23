While not making a direct connection between criminal elements and foreign operatives in recent events in St. Vincent (SVG), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said it was not lost on him due to his knowledge of Caribbean history.

Gonsalves pointed to the recent attacks on Cubans working in St. Vincent as a point of reference.

“I have watched some people move against the Cubans. There were on the ground not too long ago political operatives from outside of St. Vincent and the Grenadines allied to certain forces in the country”.

Gonsalves said he is not saying that they fomented anything because each of these things had its own discrete origins.

“I’m talking about the assaults on the Cubans, the question of unauthorized breaking down at Huffles place, then we saw the killings, each of them having either their own cause or proximate causes, but yet it is never lost on me”.

“It is in my head that, in addition to the criminal matters, other forces may be at work. I’m not saying that in any definitive way, but I have learned from historical experiences in our Caribbean”, Gonsalves said.