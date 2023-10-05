In Grenada, two (2) infants die in separate vehicular accidents

Two (2) Infants Die Following Vehicular Accidents

Two infants, one year and 11 months old, and a two-year-old were killed in separate car incidents in Grenada.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), the first collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday along the Grand Anse Public Road in St. George, involving two vehicles, one driven by a female (attended by two people including the infant) and another by a male.

Both vehicles’ occupants were brought to the General Hospital for medical assistance. A medical examiner later pronounced the infant deceased.

Meanwhile, another collision involving a two-year-old toddler and a motor vehicle occurred shortly after 7 a.m. today along the La Poterie Public Road in St Andrew.

The youngster was rushed to Princess Alice Hospital for medical treatment, but was subsequently confirmed dead by a doctor.

Both accidents are still being investigated by police.

The Commissioner of Police and officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force have expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the families of both infants.