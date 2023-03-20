In Guyana, Man dies in fire started by a young child

In Guyana, an Agricola resident Kevin Trotman, 45, perished in a fire on Third Street on a Sunday afternoon.

The man’s burnt remains were discovered among the wreckage of the entirely destroyed house.

Just before 3 o’clock on Sunday, the Fire Service said it responded to complaints concerning the incident.

Firefighters found the entire two-story timber house in flames when they got on the site. Another neighboring wooden structure that was also affected by the fire was entirely destroyed.

A nearby fire hydrant allowed the fire department to get water, which they used to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring structures.

According to a Fire Service investigation, a little boy who was playing with matches on a bed inside the residence started the fire. The residence was swiftly destroyed as the mattress caught fire and quickly spread to other areas of the room.

