In St. Kitts, an unidentified item falls from the sky

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating reports of an unidentified object that fell from the sky and landed in Conyer’s on Saturday between 9 pm and 11 pm.

Police said it “collected some items of evidential value” as part of its investigation.

“A full investigation into this matter is ongoing and the general public will be kept appropriately updated as it progresses,” the RSCNPF said.

Anyone with information on the matter can contact the police at 467-1211 or 467-1222.