In St Lucia, Maria Medard NEMO’s outgoing Director, is farewelled

The outgoing Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation [NEMO], Miss Maria Medard, has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

The Office of the Prime Minister, management, staff and volunteers of the NEMO unreservedly express their gratitude and extend a heartfelt thank you to Miss Medard for her dutiful service and capable stewardship of the Organisation.

Miss Medard’s selfless leadership approach has extended the NEMO’s viability as an efficient pre and post-disaster management agency. With the support of her team, Miss Medard successfully lobbied for monetary support and aid to the NEMO from the private sector, faith-based organisations and partner agencies from around the world.

She also coordinated and implemented capacity building workshops and training programmes essential for enhancing the capabilities of the NEMO’s staff, volunteers and personnel from partner agencies.

The process to appoint a successor and also fill key vacancies at the NEMO secretariat is advancing. To ensure continuity, Mrs. Kenisha Jeffrey-Isembert, has been appointed as Officer in Charge of the NEMO until further notice.