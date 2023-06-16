This week’s Farm Skills Internship (FSI) programme site visit saw participants getting ‘hands on’ with agricultural machinery – which can make farming significantly easier for them.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, staff from the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) paid another visit to the Orange Hill Biotechnology and Agricultural Centre (where the program is taught).

The workshop was led by two facilitators from the Ministry of Agriculture, and participants were taught on the benefits of employing machinery on their farms, as well as basic instructions on how to use machinery such as the auger drill machine, tiller machine, and backpack sprayer / mist blower.

The World Bank is funding this three-month initiative through the VEEP, which is coordinated by the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development and Youth SVG, with assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry and Fisheries – SVG and the Economic Planning Division.

It will provide agricultural training in a variety of areas (for participants living in the red volcanic zone who were impacted by the April 2021 eruptions), including Introduction to Crop Farming, Seedling Production, Land Preparation, Greenhouse Establishment, and Livestock Management, among others.

The Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology is in charge of implementing the VEEP.

Source : VEEP