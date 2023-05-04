In SVG, 1702 grade six pupils will take CPEA exams

On May 4 and 5, 2023, children in grades six from all throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take the final exam of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

One thousand seven hundred and two (1702) students will take the exam in eighteen (18) centers across the country, including eight hundred and forty-six (846) males and eight hundred and fifty-six (856) females.

The CPEA’s final component consists of multiple-choice tests in the subjects of mathematics, social studies, language arts, and science. Students will take the Math and Social Studies exams on day one, and the Language Arts and Science exams will be given on day two.

The students will have one hour and fifteen minutes for each paper, which has fifty (50) items. 60% of the final grade is determined by the final test, while 40% is determined by the internal component, which is comprised of school-based assessments.

The results are anticipated to be made public by CXC in June, giving the Ministry of Education enough time to complete the secondary placement process for the upcoming academic year (2023/2024).

In addition to wishing all students well on their exams, the minister and employees of the ministry of education and national reconciliation want to thank all principals, teachers, support staff members, and other stakeholders for their commitment to the students.

Source : MOE