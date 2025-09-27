In SVG, teachers complaining, Union missing & principals retiring early

St. Vincent’s Schools Under Pressure

The fact that the country’s top-performing school for consecutive years, has been without a physics teacher for four weeks this term has raised deep concern across the nation.

But the single gender school’s case is only one example of a much larger problem: teachers are quitting across the country, teachers are leaving the country, principals are retiring early, and many schools are still short of staff weeks into the academic year.

The situation at the all girl’s school was brought into the spotlight by the doctor from the live, who said that even the best schools are no longer immune to shortages. Students in Forms Four and Five, preparing for their CSEC and CAPE exams, are going without formal physics instruction. Many have been left to rely on old notes or internet tutorials, which can never replace classroom teaching and lab work.

He also criticized the Ministry of Education and the PTA for staying silent, warning that the credibility of the education system is being weakened. The fact that a school like that cannot fill such a key post shows that conditions in less resourced schools may be even worse.

Adding to the crisis is the growing number of principals taking early retirement, as reflected in recent vacancy announcements. When principals leave early, schools lose leadership, stability, and institutional memory, and it raises concerns about the system with so much principals asking for early retirement. Teachers then have to take on responsibilities outside of their roles, stretching already thin resources. For upcoming and new teachers watching their leaders step away, the message is discouraging: many are now questioning whether the profession can survive, or if a change in the educational system is needed.

Meanwhile, more and more teachers are trying to leave. Some are exercising their rightful entitlements , retirement leave, vacation leave, no pay leave, and study leave, while others are seeking other employment or thinking of resigning completely. They say the workload has become unbearable, with large classes, extracurricular activities, extra workload, counselor duties without counselors, administrative duties, and supervision piled onto them without extra pay or support.

On top of that, teachers are complaining of little or incorrect salaries. One frustrated teacher put it plainly: “We aren’t even getting paid right, but we’re supposed to carry the whole system on our backs.”

Where is the Teacher’s Union?

This has left many questioning the role of the union. Teachers are asking: what is the union doing to keep staff from walking away? So far, no clear public plan has been presented to address workload, pay, or retention. The union document is outdated. The Ministry of Education, PTAs, and school boards have also remained quiet, despite the mounting frustration. For many teachers, this silence feels like neglect.

The consequences for students are serious. Weeks of learning have already been lost in critical subjects like physics, mathematics, and English. Rural schools, already disadvantaged, can be hit hardest. And with CSEC and CAPE exams fast approaching, the gaps in instruction could harm student performance and drag down national pass rates.

Parents, public and teachers are calling for urgent action to prevent further collapse. They are calling for emergency appointments to fill teacher and leadership vacancies, public reporting of all school shortages, and incentive packages to retain principals and specialist teachers. They also want the union to step up with stronger advocacy, and for the Ministry and PTAs to publish real plans with deadlines.

The case at the all girls school is not isolated. It is a warning sign of a system under immense pressure. With principals leaving on early retirement, teachers trying to exit, and schools weeks into the term without proper staffing, the stability of education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is at risk.

Unless swift and decisive steps are taken, the exodus of educators will only grow, and those that choose to stay can continue to suffer the consequences, leaving students and families to bear the heaviest burden.