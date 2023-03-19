Oswald Robinson, president of the St. Vincent Teachers Union, on Saturday urged teachers and other public servants to turn out in a massive show of support to the protest on Monday outside the Prime Minister’s office in an effort to dissuade the government from appealing a ruling handed down by Judge Esco Henry on Monday.

Judge Henry said in her ruling that the government’s vaccine mandate was unconstitutional and found that the decision to deem the public servants to have resigned without giving them an opportunity to be heard was ultra vires, procedurally improper, and contrary to the rules of natural justice, and issued certiorari to quash the decisions of the minister, commissioner of police, public service commission, and police service commission, ruling that the public servants never left their jobs.

Robinson stated that the Union is encouraging members to come out and be counted in the fight for their democracy, right to a pension, right to conscience, and other fundamental rights and freedoms that are under attack.

The Unions Call.

Brothers and sisters Good evening. This is the president, Brother Oswald Robinson, and I am calling on all of our members to support the picket on Monday, March 20th, beginning at midday. We are encouraging you to come out and be numbered and to fight for our democracy, our right to a pension or our right to a conscience, and other fundamental rights and freedoms that are now under threat. We want you to come out in your numbers, the entire membership of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We’re encouraging the stewards to mobilize your colleagues, the branches, and all other structures of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union. We want to ensure that the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines does not continue to use our money, the taxpayers money in this country, to make further pronouncements about the suffering of our brothers and sisters. The education system has been impacted tremendously, and many of our brothers and sisters are finding it very difficult, both economically and psychologically. Let us be our brothers keepers in this very testing and difficult period of time. We are at a very important juncture in the history of our country where we see that our Constitution has been tampered with by the authorities, and by us coming out to picket, which is the first in a series of activities to ensure that we send a clear and strong message to the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to respect the rule of law, so that our Constitution can be upheld. We are looking forward to seeing you on the picket line this coming Monday, March 20th. Stand firm, remember, hand in hand, united we stand. God bless you.