In the Caribbean, we’re not paying attention to climate change

The Caribbean’s Climate Crisis: A Call for Climate Justice

Imagine having a leaky faucet at home that’s been dripping for years. At first, it seems like a minor annoyance. But over time, that tiny drip grows into a problem that’s hard to ignore, and suddenly, you’re facing a huge water bill. This analogy is reminiscent of how we’ve treated the issue of climate change. For years, scientists have warned us, but as global citizens, we’ve hesitated to act with the urgency needed.

The Result? We’re experiencing blistering heatwaves, powerful storms that feel like scenes from disaster movies, and weather changes that baffle even our elders. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), since 1980, the average temperature in the Caribbean has risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Disturbingly, this warming trend is predicted to persist, with the IPCC further warning that Caribbean temperatures could climb by an additional 1.5 degrees in the next five years. If our planet could speak, it might shout, ‘I tried to warn you!’

Now, picture the Caribbean as the room in your home most affected by that leaky faucet. Our islands known for their beautiful beaches and rich cultures, are like the prized carpet being spoiled drop by drop. Being surrounded by oceans means we feel the impact sooner.

Our economies, rooted in tourism, farming, and fishing, are struggling. Tourism, in particular, has traditionally been a cornerstone for many of our island nations. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed in 2021, that the travel and tourism sector contributed more than 39 billion U.S. dollars to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the Caribbean region, representing about 12% of the total GDP. This significant financial inflow is now at risk due to increasing climate-related threats. And if you think about the hurdles we’ve faced historically, from colonial rule to today’s challenges, it’s like facing a double storm.

Climate change isn’t just about the environment; it impacts our daily lives in big ways. Several studies have warned us that these soaring temperatures could bring severe problems like food shortages, water scarcity, and health issues.

Consider our fishermen. Changes in the sea mean fewer catches. In fact, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), reported a decline of around 20% in fish catch over the past decade. Moreover, a study by the United Nations Environment Programme has found that climate change is already affecting the distribution and abundance of fish in the Caribbean, with some species migrating to cooler waters and others becoming less abundant. These shifts aren’t just about profit; they impact what families eat and the very fabric of coastal communities.

And our farmers aren’t spared either. The Caribbean Agricultural Research & Development Institute (CARDI) reported that irregular rainfall patterns led to crop yield reductions in key staples over the past decade. With such changing weather conditions, farmers are constantly grappling with uncertainties, leading to higher food costs and added pressure on families.

Beyond our immediate concerns is another issue: the Caribbean is a haven of diverse life, from our vibrant rainforests filled with unique species to the intricate coral reefs beneath our waves. This biodiversity doesn’t just represent nature’s splendor; it underpins our ecosystems. These systems support our fisheries, safeguard our shores, and nourish our land. When they’re under threat, so too is our very way of life.

But it doesn’t stop with jobs and food. The soul of Caribbean communities is at stake. Rising waters and fierce storms could force people to leave places they’ve called home for generations. Some have already had to relocate because of hurricanes. Equally profound is the impact on our Caribbean culture. Our traditions, festivals, and stories have always been deeply intertwined with our natural surroundings. From the tales of Anansi to the beats of the steelpan and calypso rhythms, they resonate with our environment.

As climate change disrupts our way of life, these cultural expressions risk being silenced or forever changed. Festivals might be postponed due to unpredictable weather, and songs that celebrate our lush green islands might soon speak of longing and loss.

And health concerns are real. As it gets hotter, we’re seeing more heat-related sicknesses. Plus, diseases like dengue and Zika could become more common as the mosquitoes that spread them thrive in this changing climate.

The big picture here is that while the world debates climate policies, for us in the Caribbean, it’s about survival. The irony? We barely contribute to the greenhouse gases causing this crisis (0.7% according to recent studies), yet we’re among the hardest hit. However, hope lies in collaboration.

International partnerships and the pooling of resources can empower the Caribbean in its battle against the looming climate menace. Developed countries, besides reducing their emissions, can provide technological support, funding for climate resilience projects, and share expertise. Moreover, global initiatives can ensure the protection of our marine life, a critical component of the Caribbean’s ecological and economic fabric. After all, in the face of a global challenge, unity and mutual support become our most powerful weapons.

This aptly underscores the importance of Climate Justice. The University of California Center for Climate Justice puts it clearly: it’s about recognizing that climate change doesn’t affect everyone equally. Often, those feeling the worst effects have contributed the least to the problem. It’s high time the world sees our challenges as part of a bigger pattern of imbalance.

What does climate justice really mean? It’s about righting past wrongs and shaping a fairer future. As Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley highlighted at COP27 “We were the ones whose blood, sweat, and tears financed the industrial revolution…are we now to face double jeopardy by having to pay the cost as a result of those greenhouse gasses from the industrial revolution? That is fundamentally unfair.” the Caribbean played a significant role in the world’s progress historically. Is it fair that we now bear a hefty price for a problem we hardly created?

The Caribbean’s story in this climate crisis is a lesson for the world. It’s where past injustices meet today’s challenges. But there’s hope. Developed countries have an opportunity to make a difference. By supporting us, they’re investing in a shared future where every nation, big or small, contributes to our planet’s well-being. Our plea for climate justice is heartfelt.

However, the change doesn’t solely rest on the shoulders of governments and international bodies. Within the Caribbean, there’s a growing momentum of community-led initiatives addressing climate change head-on. From local beach clean-ups to school programs educating the younger generation about sustainable practices, the heartbeat of the Caribbean’s resilience is its people.

These actions, though seemingly small, ripple out, creating a culture of awareness and adaptation. It’s a testament to our spirit, showcasing that every individual can make a difference. For a brighter future, it’s crucial to recognize and amplify these efforts, as they represent the essence of our collective journey against climate change. While our local actions are essential, the global scope of climate change necessitates partnerships beyond borders.

No country can face this immense challenge in isolation. The Caribbean’s plight should serve as a call to action for nations worldwide, encouraging collaborative research, shared innovations, and financial support mechanisms. Together, with combined expertise and resources, we can create more resilient infrastructures, develop innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprints, and generate educational platforms for universal climate literacy. A united front is our best strategy, merging local passion with global support. Let’s stand united against climate change and build a better future.