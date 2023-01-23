In the CELAC summit, a popular movement argues for integration

Political, trade union and social organizations from member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will advocate on Monday in Argentina for regional integration and respect for the sovereignty of peoples in several of their activities, sources at the event reported.

Local media point out that representatives of groups such as the Frente Grande, the Evita Movement, the Communist Party, La Cámpora, the Central de Trabajadores de este país (CTA) and the CTA Autónoma, will offer a morning press conference.

Hours later, an event will be held at the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands Museum, in this capital, where issues of relevance to the region and the movements of workers, trade unionists, indigenous and human rights defenders, among others, will be addressed.

Source : Telesur