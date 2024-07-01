Inaugural Caribbean Disability Conference Set for October in Grenada

(ACF) AND PARTNERS TO HOLD DISABILITY CONFERENCE IN GRENADA OCTOBER 9-13, 2024.

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) in collaboration with Generation Grenada Foundation, The Government of Grenada, and The Caribbean Development Bank, will hold the inaugural Caribbean Disability Conference, October 9 to 13, 2024, at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, St. George, Grenada. The conference, themed “Community Access, Empowerment, and Inclusion,” will bring together diverse voices and explore pressing issues around disability and inclusion in the Caribbean.

A global study commissioned by UNICEF which highlights the need for supportive program designs for youth with disabilities, will be central to the conference’s discussions. ACF and its partners will critically engage with the study’s findings to align the Caribbean with global efforts to address the needs of persons with disabilities. Topics such as advocacy and awareness, education, legislation, and barriers to inclusion will be explored throughout the conference. Discussions are on the way among online groups that have already signed on, as a lead-up to the conference.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2023, estimated that a staggering 16% of the global population, or approximately 1.3 billion people, live with disabilities, and are often faced with inadequate access to healthcare, rehabilitation, and specialized support services, with many dying early.

ACF has long been committed to improving the lives of persons with disabilities in the Caribbean, through its ongoing medical equipment supply initiative and the Futuristic Learning Through Youth Involvement program launched recently in partnership with Generation Grenada Foundation (GGF).

“I am so excited about bringing the region together on the serious topic of disability as we seek to amplify the voices of our people including civil society,” said Andrew Sharpe, Founder and CEO of ACF. “We are moving as one Caribbean; no one is being left out.”

Facilitators from community groups, regional government agencies, international advocacy organizations, educational institutions, and field experts will lead the discussions. During the event, a comprehensive white paper will be developed and presented to Caricom and regional governments, offering valuable insights and recommendations for advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

Additional partners for the conference are: The Grenada Tourism Authority, Advocacy Grenada, CommUnity of the Deaf, The United Nations, Soul Touchin Experiences LLC., Jamaica Ex-Servicemen and Women Foundation, USA, JONSTAR Consulting Group, Tim’s Big Heart Foundation, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort and Sorana Mitchell Worlds.