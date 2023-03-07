Inaugural police youth interclub netball competition begins March 12

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Youth Clubs (PYC) Interclub-Netball Competition will begin with an opening ceremony on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The competition is designed to foster friendly rivalry among clubs while showcasing their sporting abilities.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the National Police Youth Clubs Coordinator, Sergeant Stephen Billy, and sponsors will make remarks. Hon. Federick Stephenson, Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs, and Sports, will deliver the keynote address.

The event will culminate with exhibition matches between the clubs.

Source : RSVGPF