Youlou Arts, Vincy Writers Unite for Inaugural Volcano Festival

Vincentians are invited to Inaugural Volcano Festival Celebrating La Soufriere

In a special gesture to honour the La Soufriere Volcano, the Youlou Arts Foundation and Vincy Writers Inc, with support from the Commonwealth Foundation, are thrilled to announce the Inaugural Volcano Festival, set to take place on Saturday, April 5, from 10:00 to 1:00 pm at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown.

The one-day festival will kick off with a short film, followed by a workshop session with Vincentian Geologist, Prof. Richard Robertson. Festival goers can check out a special art exhibit on the power of the volcano, and a variety showcase comprising readings, musical, and dance performances. Volcano themed cuisine, and books will also be available.

The Volcano festival is the culmination of a workshop series dubbed ‘The Power of Volcano’, held at the Youlou Arts Centre over a five-month period last year. Visual artists and writers were invited to ten 2- hour sessions with facilitators including Sean Roache, Fitzgerald Providence, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis, Gwenette Cambridge, Tamara Toney, Richard ‘Richie’ Richardson, Jaykel Mars and Clyornique Durrant.

The winning entries from the ‘Best Volcano Logo’ and ‘Best Volcano Poem’, a competition launched after the workshop series, will also be on display.

The festival is a free event. Youlou Arts and Vincy Writers invite the public to join the celebration, enjoy the entertainment, and learn more about La Soufriere on April 5 at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown.