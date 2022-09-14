Incarcerated relatives of Sandy Bay crash victims to attend funeral

On the day of the funeral for the five men killed in Sandy Bay’s minibus accident, two imprisoned relatives will be released with the appropriate security to attend the funeral.

Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood all from Clare Valley died on Sunday 11 September.

On Wednesday speaking on NBC radio Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in all circumstances the decision was reasonable in his role as minister of national security and chair of the Mercy Committee.

Gonsalves said there are three persons who are at Her Majesty’s prisons related to the families and said that the families request if they can attend the funerals.

“In one case, one individual is on remand so that’s an issue for bail and the other two have been sentenced. I spoke to the superintendent of prisons already about having them out for the day of the funeral because the families request that”.

“I think in the circumstances that it is something which it’s reasonable to accede to and I exercise my discretion as minister of national security and more particularly, the head of the Policy Committee”.

“So they would be out, those under sentencing with appropriate and discreet security. I think it’s a reasonable request to accede to and we have to hold hands not only now, but afterwards, too”.

On Sunday a total of nine people were transported to Georgetown Medical Complex, four of whom are in critical condition.

Several of the patients have been transferred to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown, where one remains in critical condition.

Gonsalves on Monday 12 September said the investigation into the accident is in its early stages.