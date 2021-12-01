The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment are closely monitoring the current situation of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) as there have been increased reports of cases across the country. Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a common viral illness among infants and children under the age of five years, but can also occur in adults.

The disease is caused by a group of viruses known as Enterovirus. The virus can spread from person to person through:

close personal contact, such as hugging an infected person

the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes

contact with faeces, such as changing diapers of an infected person

touching contaminated surfaces like doorknobs, then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before washing your hands

HFMD usually starts with fever, sore throat, reduced appetite and a feeling of being unwell. One or two days after the fever starts, painful sores can develop in the mouth. They usually begin as small red spots, often in the back of the mouth that blister and can become painful.

A skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet may also develop over one or two days as flat, red spots, sometimes with blisters. It may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area. Generally, a person with hand, foot, and mouth disease is most contagious during the first week of illness. People can sometimes be contagious for days or weeks after symptoms go away. It is important to drink enough liquids to prevent dehydration.

The Ministry is advising persons to take the following precautionary measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after changing diapers or using the toilet, before feeding children, preparing or eating food

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Thoroughly clean contaminated surfaces and soiled items first, with soap and water and then with disinfectant.

Avoid sending children to daycare and school if they are suffering from HFMD

Follow safe food hygiene and water practices

Avoid close contact such as kissing and hugging infected people.

Monitor children for early detection and symptoms and take those who have persistent fever and blisters on hands and feet to your healthcare provider for treatment.