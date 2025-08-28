Increased activity at Kick-’em-Jenny, 800 tremors detected

Increased Seismic Activity at Kick-’em-Jenny Submarine Volcano

The University of the West Indies, Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of increased seismic activity at the Kick-’em-Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano.

The unrest event began at 10:00 (local time) on the night of Wednesday 27th August 2025.

Approximately 800 tremors were detected during the period 10:00 p.m., on August 27, to 8:00 a.m., on August 28. The largest events measured so far are in the range of Magnitude 2.2-2.4. There have been no reports of these tremors being felt in Grenada. While activity is continuing, its intensity has decreased compared to the start of the unrest.

The UWI SRC will continue to monitor the Submarine Volcano and provide updated analyses of the situation.

Based on the information from UWI SRC, the alert level for Kick-’em-Jenny remains at YELLOW. This means that all marine interests should maintain the exclusion zone of 1.5 km.

The last period of unrest at KeJ occurred between 10th to 14th February 2024, during which over 3,400 events were recorded. The maximum magnitude then was 3.3, and no T-phases (explosion signals) were observed.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Senior Information Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4: cell 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30- Kick-’em-Jenny Submarine Volcano Alert Levels – Volcano is quiescent, seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity are at or below the historical level at this volcano. No other unusual activity has been observed.