INCREASED ACTIVITIES AT KICK ‘EM JENNY –1.5KM EXCLUSION ZONE TO BE STRICTLY OBSERVED

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has been informed of ‘increased activities’ at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano which began at 11:14 p.m. on Friday 9th February, 2024 and is ongoing. The largest seismic activity measured 3.3 on Saturday 10th February, 2024 with reports of these events being felt in the north of Grenada.

The Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano is located north of Grenada (12.18°N, 61.38°W) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of Grenada continue to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em’ Jenny volcano. There are currently four (4) seismic stations monitoring Kick ‘em Jenny in the area of Grenada.

The alert level at Kick ‘em Jenny remains at YELLOW. A YELLOW alert at the Kick ‘em Jenny volcano means that the volcano is restless: seismicity and/or fumarolic activity are above the historical level or other unusual activity has been observed or can be expected without warning. An exclusion zone of 1.5 km from the summit of the volcano remain in effect and should be strictly observed. The alert level and exclusion zone can however change with increase in activity.

All mariners are asked to strictly observe the 1.5 km exclusion zone and residents in the Southern Grenadines are asked to monitor releases from the Government of Grenada, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), and the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC).

These activities are in no way related to our La Soufrière volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will continue to update the public on activities at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano.

Please be reminded that the official advisories on Kick ‘em Jenny are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Grenada through the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).