Increased Chance of Showers, Thunderstorms as Tropical Wave Nears

A ridge pattern is dominant across out islands allowing for relatively fair conditions for the remainder of Wednesday. A few passing showers are likely during nightfall. A tropical wave approaches our islands and as Thursday progresses, the chance of showers increases as well as the potential for thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists should remain alert. Apart from a few early morning showers, Friday is forecast to be hazy, whereas on Saturday, occasional light to moderate showers are anticipated as weak pulses cross our islands.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) east south easterly to easterly trades are crossing our islands becoming east north easterly and strong (~40km/h) by late Thursday. Wind speeds should slightly decrease (~20-30km/h) on Saturday. Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and near 1.8m on eastern coasts.

Seas will deteriorate by late Thursday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Sea conditions could improve by Saturday. Saharan dust haze concentrations should gradually increase across our islands from late Thursday, reducing air quality and visibility.