Increased Cloud Cover & Scattered Showers Expected Across SVG

The Atlantic High Pressure System is the dominant feature, pushing cool air across our islands on evenings/overnight. Good visibility continues across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for a couple more days. Lower-level clouds could increase across the Grenadines late Thursday, with a few scattered showers across SVG during Friday and over the weekend.

Saharan dust concentrations could spread a film/slight-haze across our area by Saturday.

Moderate (~25km/h) breeze across our islands today (Wednesday), are expected to gradually increase and peak (35 – 40km/h) overnight Thursday. Wind directions could range from north easterly to easterly in some locations.

Sea conditions are currently slight to moderate in open water, with northerly swells near 1.2m west of our islands and 1.8m east of our islands. Occasional gusty winds could agitate sea conditions, with swells rising near 1.5m west of our islands and 2.0m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for occasional gusty winds, breaking wave action and rip currents.