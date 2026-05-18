Increased shower activity expected by Thursday

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has issued its latest 72-hour weather outlook, warning residents to prepare for increased moisture and shower activity as the week progresses.

According to Meteorological Forecaster Joan Mc Donald, clouds converging on the southern edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System will bring showers across the region. While early-week conditions will remain relatively calm, a specific weather advisory to “Be alert” has been issued for Thursday, May 21st, when the islands will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Because of the anticipated increase in rainfall by Thursday, weather officials are urging residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides, as well as those near rivers and streams, to remain on high alert. Slight haze may also be noticeable across the area throughout the forecast period.

A marine advisory is currently in effect for Tuesday due to above-normal swells, with sea conditions ranging from slight to moderate at 1.2 to 2.0 meters (4 to 6.5 feet). Swell heights are expected to gradually fall by mid-week, calming to near 1.0 meter (3 feet) on the western coasts and 1.8 meters (6 feet) on the eastern coasts by Thursday.

Additionally, the moderate-to-fresh breezes currently moving across the islands at 20 to 35 km/h are expected to gradually decrease, becoming a moderate 20 km/h breeze by Thursday. Wind directions will vary between the east-northeast and southeast depending on the location.