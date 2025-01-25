Increasing Wind Speeds and Hazy Conditions Over SVG This Sunday

The Atlantic High Pressure System is the dominant feature, with occasional brisk winds pushing clouds across our islands. A few scattered showers can be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) overnight/early Sunday.

Over the next few days, weak unstable conditions could maintain occasional cloudy skies and showers across SVG. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create a film of haze across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze continues across our islands, with wind directions ranging from east northeast to east southeast in some locations. Wind speeds could increase near 40km/h during Sunday and early Monday…Be Alert!

Gradual reduction in wind speeds can be expected by late Monday and during Tuesday.

Sea conditions are moderate-rough in open water, with swells ranging 1.5m to 2.0m west of our islands and 2.0m to 3.0m east of our islands. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are warned; wind speeds could become gusty at times especially during Sunday and early Monday…A small-craft and High Surf Advisory is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00pm Sunday 26th January, 2025.