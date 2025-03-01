Venezuela’s Aggressive incursion in Guyana Waters Sparks Concern

Incursion by Venezuela into Guyana’s Territorial Waters

Earlier today, 1 March 2025, CARICOM was informed by the President of Guyana, H.E. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, of the interaction of Venezuela’s military vessels with one of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platforms in Guyana’s maritime territory.

All such acts of aggression and provocation are contrary to international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration.

Expressly too Guyana and Venezuela are enjoined to avoid unnecessary confrontational actions.

This provocative incident of 1 March 2025 initiated by Venezuela runs counter to the agreed commitment of CARICOM and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to ensure that the Caribbean region remains a Zone of Peace. It is critical that there be a peaceful resolution of the border controversy as is expected under the International Court of Justice, which already has conduct over the dispute.

Against this backdrop, CARICOM calls on Venezuela to order the urgent removal of the vessel from Guyana’s waters and further, to refrain from engaging with the FPSO platforms, as has been reported.

What is required now, more than ever, is patience, calm and non-provocation, on both sides. As was contemplated in the Argyle Declaration, a resolution of this controversy, remains entirely possible without any acts of provocation or aggression.

CARICOM reiterates its well known position which is unequivocal and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.