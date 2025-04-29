Independent Pathologists Rule Out Forced Drowning in Adriana Younge’s Death

President says PME of Adriana Younge has ruled out “forced drowning”

President Irfaan Ali announced that three independent forensic pathologists have ruled out “forced drowning” in the case of 11-year-old Adriana Younge. The post mortem examination at Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) found that Younge died from drowning, after being reported missing the previous day.

The pathologists ruled out theories of forceful drowning or any other means of killing, following the disposal of the body in water.

The autopsy, conducted by Dr. Gary Collins, Dr. Glenn Rudner, and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, aimed to identify signs of trauma, detect signs of sexual violence, collect forensic samples, document the post mortem examination, and determine the cause of death.

However, due to the decomposition of Younge’s body, the pathologists were unable to provide a time of death. Younge’s parents and other relatives were briefed on the cause of death, but the young girl’s father has rejected the findings, believing she was killed and later placed in the hotel’s pool.

The pathologists are expected to sign off on their full report, which will be made available to the family within the limits of the law. A toxicology test is also expected to be conducted.