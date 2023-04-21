India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Guyana for 4 day visit

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, arrived in Guyana yesterday to begin a four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The first item on Jaishankar’s agenda was to meet with Hugh Todd, Guyanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In Guyana, he also met with Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin.

Jaishankar and Todd will co-chair the Guyana/India Joint Commission conference, which will focus on expanding collaboration in education, health, agriculture, investment, infrastructure, and energy.

Jaishankar will also make a courtesy call on President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other cabinet members and senior officials during his tour.

The top Indian official is scheduled to depart Guyana for Panama on April 24.