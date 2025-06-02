India reports new COVID deaths, total cases soar to 4,000

India recorded four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, as the total number of confirmed infections neared 4,000, according to the latest figures from the Indian Health Ministry.

The ministry reported 203 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 3,961. One death was reported each from four separate Indian states, with officials confirming that the deceased had multiple pre-existing health conditions alongside COVID-19 infection.

The southern state of Kerala continues to be the worst affected, accounting for over 1,400 of the total cases. Other states such as Maharashtra and the capital, Delhi, are also witnessing a notable rise in infections.

Despite the uptick, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s top medical body, said last week that the current wave is largely driven by Omicron sub-variants and that infections remain “generally mild.”

The ICMR said there was no immediate cause for concern, suggesting that the situation remains under control.

Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav also reassured the public last week, stating that the government is fully prepared to handle any potential developments. In Delhi, health authorities issued advisories last month instructing hospitals to review their preparedness levels.

According to Worldometer, India has recorded more than 45 million COVID-19 cases and 533,570 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.