HAND-OVER CEREMONY – QUICK IMPACT PROJECTS SVG

The newly built Glenside Recreation Center in Marriaqua, which was built under the Quick Impact initiatives between SVG and India, was dedicated on Monday evening.

The Agreement between the Governments of India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for Indian Grant Assistance for the Implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIP) was signed on September 13th, 2019.

The agreement provides money for four projects totaling $200,000 USD. Each project was therefore valued at US $50,000.00, or around EC$ 135,000.00.

The projects that were approved were as follows: (i) restoration and repairs to the Bequia Community Market, which were completed on December 11th, 2020; (ii) construction of the Chateaubelair Agricultural Processing and Training Facility, which was completed in December 2022; (iii) refurbishment of the Calder Community Center, which was completed in September 2023; and (iv) construction of the Glenside Recreation Center, which was completed in August 2022.

The Buildings, Roads, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) was in charge of three of the Quick Impact Projects.

The Chateaubelair Depot was built with the help of BRAGSA by Generation Next Inc.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves met with India’s High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. Shankar Balachandran, ahead of the handover of the four (4) impact projects in Glenside Marriaqua, and the Government of the Republic of India expressed interest in facilitating an additional five Quick Impact Projects worth US $250,000.