India’s Modi to visit Trinidad from July 3-4

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to visit Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4, 2025, as part of his diplomatic tour.

The visit will be the second leg of Modi’s diplomatic tour, with talks with the President of Trinidad & Tobago, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister H.E. Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The visit is expected to strengthen the India-Trinidad & Tobago relationship.

India’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, and a delegation were seen leaving the Red House in Port of Spain.

The purpose of their visit was deferred to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Sean Sobers confirmed that the full itinerary would be unveiled closer to the date of Modi’s arrival due to security reasons.

This is Modi’s first official trip to Trinidad and Tobago, having previously visited in 2002 as part of a delegation attending the World Hindu Conference. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Trinidad and Tobago was Dr Manmohan Singh, who led a high-level delegation to the CHOGM summit in Port of Spain in November 2009.

India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago after its independence from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Health Minister Dr Rishad Seecheran said Modi’s visit would mark a pivotal moment for diplomacy and tangible improvements in the health system, with India’s technological advancements, particularly in affordable healthcare, benefiting Trinidad and Tobago significantly.