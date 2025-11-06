Indonesia Vows to Boost Ties with SVG

Indonesian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Governor General of SVG

The Indonesian Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who also covers Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. Fikry Cassidy, presented a Letter of Credence from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to the Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, at Government House, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (5/11).

During his meeting with the Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Fikry conveyed warm greetings and friendship from President Prabowo Subianto and all the people of Indonesia. On this occasion, Ambassador Fikry discussed efforts to enhance cooperation between Indonesia and SVG in various fields, including the Indonesian government’s desire to provide development in the agriculture, tourism, and education sectors in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

To enhance cultural cooperation, Ambassador Fikry will bring batik teachers from Venezuela to introduce batik and its production methods to students and the community in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Fikry also presented a book on Sumba ikat weaving as a symbol of the bond between Indonesia and SVG. After completing the entire credential presentation ceremony at Government House, the Indonesian Ambassador signed the guest book to conclude the event.