Influenza cases on the rise in St Vincent (SVG)

The Ministry of Health in St Vincent has confirmed that influenza infections are on the rise in the multi-island state. Dr. Alisha Bonadie, District Medical Officer, verified the presence of the flu virus on NBC’s Face-to-Face earlier this week.

Bonadie stated that the virus identified as Influenza B is extremely contagious.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of cases coming in with cold, sore throat, fever,” she said, adding that other complaints included loss of appetite and bodily aches and pains.

According to Bonadie, there is no cure for the flu. There has never been and will never be one because the virus is constantly multiplying and changing its DNA, making finding a cure incredibly difficult.

She suggested that people treat themselves by just hydrating. “You’d be surprised at how much water can help your body,” she said.

The District Medical Officer also addressed the Covid topic, emphasizing that “Covid is not going away.” it is now essentially endemic.”

Covid-19 testing is still ongoing.