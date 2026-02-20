Inland Revenue Dept warns against phishing scam

In alignment with our steadfast commitment to taxpayer security and the maintenance of institutional integrity, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is issuing an immediate high-priority alert regarding a fraudulent “spam message” currently in circulation.

This unauthorized communication attempts to impersonate official government correspondence to deceive citizens and compromise the national financial ecosystem. It is imperative that the public remains hyper-vigilant to ensure that sensitive personal and financial data is not harvested by these malicious actors.

To effectively neutralize the impact of this phishing attempt, taxpayers must be able to identify the specific markers of this fraudulent activity.

Fraudulent actors rely on subtle nomenclature shifts and unofficial domains to create a veneer of legitimacy. In this instance, the fraudulent entity utilizes a name that mimics the official department but fails to meet the rigorous standards of government identification.

By analyzing sender metadata, taxpayers can immediately expose these “red flags.” Note the critical spelling discrepancies below:

Feature Fraudulent Entity Official Department Organization Name “Island Revenue Department” Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Sender Email Address [email protected] [email protected]

The IRD emphasizes that the fraudulent email uses the misspelled domain “yatchmanagement”—a primary technical indicator of the scam.

Even if a message appears to possess some markers of legitimacy, the following security protocols must be strictly observed to mitigate the risk of exploitation:

DO NOT click on any links contained in suspicious or unsolicited emails. Such links are designed to redirect users to malicious clones of official websites, where login credentials and tax identifiers are surreptitiously stolen.

DO NOT provide any personal, financial, or confidential information. The IRD never requests sensitive data via unverified email channels. Providing such information directly facilitates identity theft and unauthorized financial withdrawals from your accounts.

DO NOT download any attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Files attached to these phishing emails often contain sophisticated malware and ransomware that can compromise your device’s security, leading to the total loss of private data.

The IRD adheres to standardized communication protocols to ensure the absolute authenticity of all taxpayer interactions. Adhering to these established channels is the only guaranteed method to ensure that the information you receive—or provide—is secure.

All official electronic correspondence from the Inland Revenue Department is dispatched exclusively from the following verified address:

Official IRD Email: [email protected]

If you receive any communication claiming to be from the department that does not originate from this specific domain, you are instructed to ignore it and report it immediately. For those who require direct support or wish to verify the status of a specific communication, please contact our authorised representatives:

Official Contact Number: 456-6099

The Inland Revenue Department is actively monitoring this threat and working in conjunction with relevant authorities to investigate the source of these fraudulent communications.