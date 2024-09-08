Insect-borne virus outbreaks in tourism sites prompt Canadian travel advisories

Canada has issued travel advisories due to the spread of an insect-borne virus. The Oropouche virus disease has been reported in the Americas, according to the Government of Canada travel advisory page.

While Oropouche has been detected in the Americas before, the number of cases is now higher than expected.

Canada’s Travel Advice and Advisories page was recently updated warnings for several countries due to the virus.

Here are the countries with updated advisories:

Cuba

Risks: Oropouche, crime and shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.

Reasons: There have been several travel-related cases of Oropouche reported internationally, the majority of which were in travellers returning from Cuba.

Petty crime, such as pickpocketing, purse snatching, and theft from hotels occurs. Cuba faces chronic and severe shortages of ‎basic necessities such as fuel and public water.

Brazil

Risks: Oropouche and high crime rates

Reasons: Oropouche cases are being reported in some areas of Brazil where there haven’t been cases before.

Crime rates are high throughout the country, particularly in the largest cities. Violent crime, often involving weapons, is common.

Bolivia

Risks: Oropouche, crime and frequent roadblocks throughout the country.

Reasons: Oropouche cases are being reported in some areas of Bolivia where there haven’t been cases before.

Political and social tensions have led to roadblocks and demonstrations.

Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, is common in large cities, including La Paz and Santa Cruz. Thieves target tourist areas and public transport.

Peru

Risks: Oropouche, high levels of crime, as well as social conflicts and strikes.

Reasons: There have been cases of Oropouche reported in Peru, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on its website.

Demonstrations and strikes take place regularly throughout the country. Strikes can complicate travel and disrupt public transport and services.

Colombia

Risks: Oropouche and high levels of crime.

Reasons: There have been cases of Oropouche reported in Colombia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on its website.

Crime rates are high throughout the country, particularly in the main cities. In some cases, extreme violence leading to death has occurred.