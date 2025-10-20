INSPECTOR OF POLICE CORLENE SAMUEL GRADUATES WITH MASTER OF SCIENCE IN FORENSIC PSYCHOLOGY

When dedication meets purpose, remarkable things happen. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly celebrates Inspector of Police Ms. Corlene Samuel, who has earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Monroe University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a perfect 4.00 GPA.

The degree was conferred on April 17, 2025, and the graduation ceremony was held on October 19, 2025.

Inspector Samuel, a seasoned Police Prosecutor, pursued this academic milestone online while balancing the demanding responsibilities of law enforcement and personal challenges.

Her achievement stands as a testament to the resilience, discipline, and excellence that define the men and women of the RSVGPF.

Reflecting on her journey, Inspector Samuel shared, “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become,” quoting Carl Jung. “Those words reminded me that, no matter the obstacles, I have the power to shape my future.”

As one can imagine, the journey was not without trials. Inspector Samuel persevered through the rigorous demands of graduate-level study while serving full-time in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) National Prosecution Service (NPS).

During her studies, she also faced the heartbreaking loss of her father, Osborne “Soca” Glasgow, who was tragically murdered in 2024.

In honoring his memory, she stated, “This degree is dedicated to my father, a man whose belief in me never wavered. His encouragement to pursue education and purpose continues to guide me.”