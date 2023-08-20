Inter-Caribbean service is atrocious! A new LIAT soon : PM Gonsalves

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, has expressed his concerns on the quality of service provided by Inter-Caribbean throughout the region.

On Sunday, Gonsalves expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the service, characterizing it as “extremely terrible.” Additionally, he mentioned that he is now anticipating the receipt of a document from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) pertaining to the establishment of a new LIAT.

“I am awaiting a document from the Caribbean Development Bank for a new Liat, which I suspect is a result of the discussion I had with the President of the CDB and his team a few weeks ago, in which I suggested some practical things to them.”

“I thought their estimate for launching the new airline was a little low.” “We know what we went through when we refleeted Liat, but we need this,” Gonsalves explained.

According to Gonsalves, there exists an initiative for which Gaston Browne dispatched two of his officials to engage in a discussion with him. However, Gonsalves proposed that it would be advisable to avoid conflicting objectives between these projects.

During the discourse on Sunday, the Prime Minister also addressed his discussions with Caribbean Airlines and Mustique Airways.

“Caribbean Airlines is putting some things in place so that we can get more service.” I’m also collaborating with Mustique Company to see if we can persuade them to provide a more regular service from St. Vincent to Barbados, Trinidad, adjacent St. Lucia, and other destinations. “I’ve actually asked them if they can buy three more planes to add to the fleet so that we can service some of our demand,” Gonsalves explained.

On July 20, Inter Caribbean Airways, in response to numerous complaints by travelers, said in a press release that Inter Caribbean Airways has experienced a number of interruptions that have caused frustration and inconvenience for passengers across the network. This was said to be due to unforeseen temporary staffing issues.

“While flight disruptions are not unusual with any airline, we take responsibility for the situation and are working to improve customer service and communications,” said Lyndon Gardiner, founder and chairman of InterCaribbean Airways. “During these difficult times, we kindly request that our passengers show understanding and patience towards our front-line ambassadors, who are working tirelessly to assist you. Our team is doing everything possible to meet your needs and ensure your safety and comfort during your journeys.”

There has been no other release from the company as the travel woes with the airline continue.