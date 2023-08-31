InterCaribbean Airways inaugurates its first ATR 72 aircraft, ‘Captain Harold H’

InterCaribbean Airways announced the deployment of its first ATR 72 turboprop aircraft on Monday.

According to a press release from the Turks and Caicos-based airline, the 68-seat ATR delivers “modernity, comfort, and sustainability, as well as additional capacity.”

“As the flagship of our fleet, the ATR 72, which arrived in the Southern Caribbean on Friday, August 25, is one of ten ATR aircraft that will be incorporated over the next year, fulfilling InterCaribbean Airways’ promise to commission newer, modern airplanes to improve passenger experiences,” according to the release.

“This 68-seat ATR 72, named “Captain Harold H” in honor of long-serving Captain Harold Williams, was christened “Captain Harold H.”

is widely regarded as the best turboprop aircraft, with exceptional short-field performance for a plane of its size.

“The ATR 72’s impressive quietness is one of its standout features.” The ATR 72, which is at the heart of the airline’s commitment to sustainability, also shines as an environmentally beneficial complement to regional travel. This aircraft emits less than half the carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometer as its competitors, and it “aligns seamlessly with InterCaribbean Airways’ commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint and preserving the natural beauty of the Caribbean islands,” according to the statement.

Lyndon Gardiner, Founder and Chairman of InterCaribbean Airways, expressed his enthusiasm for the ATR 72, saying, “We are immensely proud to introduce an aircraft that not only addresses capacity, but also redefines travel comfort.” By doing so, InterCaribbean Airways hopes to ensure that our passengers arrive on time and in comfort. We are pleased to see how this aircraft will benefit our passengers flying in the region.”

According to the statement, interCaribbean Airways “reaffirms its commitment to being the premier choice for regional travel, driven by a pursuit of innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction” with this latest addition to the fleet.