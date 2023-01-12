InterCaribbean Airways launches ATR42-500 aircraft on regional flights

NEW ATR 42-500 JOIN INTERCARIBBEAN FAMILY

InterCaribbean is pleased to it started operations with 48 seat aircraft ATR 42-500. This first aircraft baptized “Capt Hugo M”, was named for a long-serving member of the Flight Operations Team – Captain Hugo Mendez.

In introducing the type, interCaribbean is focused on growth while addressing the environmental impact that comes from aging aircraft. It offers a seating capacity increase of 60% more available seats than the EMB120 it begins to replace, while delivering an environmentally friendly operation, emitting 40% less CO2 than other types of aircraft. Recognizing our part in sustainable tourism, the introduction of the aircraft type delivers the first step towards a ‘greener’ flight option for our passengers across the Caribbean.

Onboard you will experience a 2 plus 2 seat arrangement, with a club seat configuration at the front of the Cabin, giving family and business travelers an option of being able to sit facing each other. As well as overhead bins on both sides of the cabin.

The ATR42 started operations on domestic flights in the Turks and Caicos Islands and is now serving regional flights.

On this first ATR, seen on the forward area of the aircraft is the official logo of the Caribbean Tourist Organization (CTO). As a member of the CTO, interCaribbean is proud to be the first airline to display this logo representing the Caribbean.

interCaribbean continues to build for the future expanding its fleet with several additional ATRs to join the fleet in the coming months as we offer more capacity, frequency, and new routes to come across the Caribbean. We hope to welcome you aboard this aircraft very soon!