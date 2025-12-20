interCaribbean announces expansion to Tortola, Providenciales, St Maarten, Ogle – Guyana and Trinidad

interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce an expansion of its Barbados hub operations, with new nonstop routes and increased frequencies across its network commencing March 8, 2026.

The expansion adds five new nonstop destinations from Barbados, Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI): Tortola, Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS); Providenciales, Howard Hamilton International Airport (PLS); Port of Spain, Piarco International Airport (POS); Georgetown, Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL); and St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The airline will operate nonstop service to Tortola three times per week, Providenciales three times per week, Port of Spain four times per week, Georgetown (Ogle) three times per week and St. Maarten two times per week.

The new Tortola and Providenciales services connect to Barbados, giving travelers convenient access and onward connections throughout the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. The Trinidad service marks interCaribbean’s entry into one of the Caribbean’s largest markets. The new nonstop routes generate over 20 new one-stop connecting services through Barbados, all operating multiple times weekly.

interCaribbean is also increasing frequencies on key routes from Barbados. Service to Kingston, Jamaica will increase to four times per week, service to St. Kitts will increase to five times per week, services to Antigua will increase to 10 times per week while service to Georgetown will increase to 11 times per week in addition to the Ogle flights.

“Barbados is central to regional connectivity in the Caribbean, and we’re investing accordingly,” said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways. “With these additions, we’re putting more aircraft and more frequencies into Barbados, giving travelers access to our full Caribbean network, from Guyana to Jamaica to Turks & Caicos, the British Virgin Islands and now to St. Maarten and Trinidad.”

The expansion is part of interCaribbean’s continued network growth, supported by a fleet that now includes 11 ATR turboprop aircraft. The airline currently serves 24 cities across 18 countries in the Caribbean, with Barbados, Tortola and Providenciales operating as key hubs.