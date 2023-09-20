InterCaribbean Airways will hold a two-day recruitment drive in Grenada to expand its workforce.

InterCaribbean Airways and the Government of Grenada have teamed to offer chances for Grenadian nationals at a recruitment drive on September 27 and 28, at the Radisson Resort Greenery Room in Grand Anse, St George, according to a release.

InterCaribbean Airways is actively seeking to grow its team across various roles within the airline’s regional network and strengthen its commitment to the region and the communities it serves as part of the airline’s strategic decision to establish Barbados as a central hub to enhance its presence and operations in the southern Caribbean region.

According to the airline, with Grenada having played a crucial part in the airline’s expansion efforts, interCaribbean Airways and the Grenada Government are organizing a two-day employment event for Grenadians to take up roles in various sections of the airline’s operations around the region.

To ensure maximum participation, the employment fair will be held in two sessions each day. The morning session will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the afternoon session will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates interested in participating in the recruitment drive are asked to send their resumes to [email protected] prior to the event date.

Among the open roles for hire are:

1. Engineer in Maintenance Planning

2. Supervisor of Maintenance Control

Officer of the Maintenance Control Center

Engineer, Fleet

Technician of Technical Records

Auditor of Maintenance and Compliance

7. IT professional

Marketing Consultant

Flight Attendants (9)

10. Customer Service Representative (Airline Experience)

11. Airport Customer Service Manager (Airline Experience)

Customer Service Representatives

Security Personnel

Manager of Ground Service Equipment 14

Mechanic of Ground Service Equipment