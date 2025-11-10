interCaribbean launches direct San Juan-St. Kitts flights

interCaribbean Airways Launches New Nonstop Service Between San Juan and St. Kitts

interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce nonstop flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and St. Kitts (SKB), commencing December 18, 2025. The service operates in each direction, two times weekly with a 1-hour and 10-minute flight time, providing enhanced access between Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“This route marks another important step in our mission to connect the people and cultures of the Caribbean,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. “By establishing nonstop service between San Juan and St. Kitts, we’re creating a vital link between two key Caribbean gateways, offering travelers fast and convenient access to major US markets and enhanced Eastern Caribbean connectivity for both leisure and business travel.”

“This new route from San Juan marks a significant milestone in strengthening St. Kitts’ regional and international connectivity,” said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “We are deeply grateful to interCaribbean Airways for their continued partnership and commitment to the region. This service not only opens easier access for visitors from Puerto Rico and connecting U.S. gateways, but also creates new opportunities for trade, business, and cultural exchange, further driving St. Kitts’ tourism growth and economic development.”

The service builds on interCaribbean’s expanding network from San Juan, which includes nonstop service to Tortola and connections to Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, and Turks and Caicos. For travelers in the southern Caribbean, St. Kitts offers a convenient stopover between island destinations and North American gateways.

Flights are available for booking directly at interCaribbean.com or through travel agents. Introductory fares start from $89 one-way (excludes taxes, fees, and surcharges).