New Route Alert: interCaribbean introduces San Juan- Anguilla Non-Stop Service

Press Release
2 Min Read

interCaribbean Airways Launches New Non-Stop Service Between San Juan and Anguilla

interCaribbean Airways announces the launch of new non-stop flights connecting San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and Anguilla (AXA). Starting Monday, April 14, 2025, this new route will strengthen connectivity between Puerto Rico and the Northern Caribbean, offering travelers a convenient option for reaching the luxurious destination of Anguilla.

The service will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays serviced by interCaribbean ATR aircraft, providing an approx. 75-minute flight between the destinations. Times are shown below

SCHEDULE

Flt No

From

To

Day

DEP L

ARR L

A/C

JY533

San Juan

Anguilla

Mon

13:30

14:40

ATR42

JY534

Anguilla

San Juan

Mon

15:20

16:30

ATR42

JY531

San Juan

Anguilla

Sat

10:55

12:05

ATR42

JY532

Anguilla

San Juan

Sat

12:45

13:55

ATR42

JY531

San Juan

Anguilla

Thu

10:55

12:05

ATR42

JY532

Anguilla

San Juan

Thu

12:45

13:55

ATR42

Minister of Tourism and Infrastructure, The Honourable Haydn Hughes stated.  “The addition of interCaribbean Airways flights from San Juan further strengthens Anguilla’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. This new route complements our existing air services and provides more options for visitors to experience our world-class resorts, pristine beaches, and renowned hospitality.”

Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean, commented: “The launch of our San Juan-Anguilla service represents another step in our mission to enhance Caribbean connectivity. San Juan serves as a gateway from cities in the USA, Canada, Europe and South America giving easy access to Anguilla from North America and beyond.

This new route adds to interCaribbean’ network from San Juan, which includes non-stop service to Tortola and seamless connections to destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Turks and Caicos.

Flights are now available for booking directly at intercaribbean.com or via your travel agent.

Press Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
