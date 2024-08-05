interCaribbean Airways Unveils ‘Spirit of Grenada Livery

interCaribbean Airways Unveils “Spirit of Grenada” Aircraft in Tribute to Grenada

interCaribbean Airways unveiled a custom-painted ATR 42-500 aircraft featuring the flag of Grenada on its tail during a ceremony at Maurice Bishop International Airport yesterday. The aircraft, registered as VQ-TGD and named “Spirit of Grenada” on its nose, symbolizes interCaribbean’s gratitude for the Government of Grenada’s support.

“This aircraft ‘Spirit of Grenada’ symbolizes our deep appreciation for Grenada’s support since we expanded into the Southern Caribbean,” said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways. “Their partnership has been crucial to our growth, and we are honored to play a role in the island’s ongoing connectivity. We stand in solidarity with the Grenadian people and reaffirm our commitment to serving this resilient nation.”

Prime Minister of Grenada, Honourable Dickon Mitchell, spoke about the significance of the new aircraft: “As we welcome this new look, we look forward to the benefits it will bring to Grenada and our local communities. Increased tourism means more opportunities for our artisans, restaurateurs, tour operators, and other small businesses. It means more cultural exchanges and the sharing of our rich heritage with visitors from around the globe. This is not just a flight; it is a gateway to new experiences and connections.”

The Grenada-themed aircraft underscores interCaribbean’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with Caribbean nations. In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, interCaribbean continues to play an active role in airlifting critical human resources, supplies, and equipment for relief agencies serving both Grenada and St. Vincent. This support demonstrates interCaribbean’s commitment to the region beyond tourism, highlighting the airline’s dedication to assisting the islands it serves during their times of greatest need.

The ‘Spirit of Grenada’ aircraft debuts as Grenada prepares to celebrate its Spice Mas festival and follows the nation’s 50th independence anniversary celebrated in February 2024. This new addition to interCaribbean’s growing fleet of ATRs and Jets will fly within the network, showcasing the partnership throughout the Caribbean.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Grenada’s Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Honourable, Lennox J. Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives, Senator the Honourable, Adrain A. Thomas, Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy, and Culture, interCaribbean’s Chairman and Founder, Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman Randall Dolland, and CEO Petra Roach of Grenada Tourism Authority, other dignitaries, and tourism industry professionals. interCaribbean’s CEO Trevor Sadler, and COO, Craig Chappel arrived on the aircraft, which was operated by an all-Grenadian crew including Captain, Therron Charles, First Officer, Andrew Hopkin, and Flight Attendant, Brittney Patterson St. Clair. The aircraft taxied to the terminal for the ceremony, where it was welcomed by the gathered officials. This tribute comes at a significant time for Grenada, which is recovering from the recent devastation of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm that impacted the northern part of the island, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.