InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa launches

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa invites travelers to experience a new level of effortless luxury with the debut of its All-Inclusive food and beverage package, designed for those seeking a seamless and indulgent Caribbean getaway. Set within the lush landscapes of Dominica, the Nature Island of the Caribbean, the new offering combines world-class dining, premium cocktails and all-day flexibility for an enhanced stay.

“As travelers plan their winter escapes, we’re seeing more interest in experiences that offer both ease and authenticity,” said Ramy Haykal, general manager of InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. “Our all-inclusive offering was designed to meet that desire, giving guests the freedom to enjoy the island’s rich flavors and warm hospitality with everything seamlessly included.”

A Culinary Experience from Morning to Night

Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with full menu access across the resort’s restaurants and bars, where fresh local ingredients and Caribbean influences meet modern global techniques. Menus highlight the island’s natural abundance – from tropical fruits and freshly caught seafood to refined interpretation on traditional selections.

Throughout the day, guests enjoy unlimited access to an open bar, featuring premium spirits, fine wines, and expertly crafted cocktails that capture the island’s relaxed rhythm. From rum-forward classics with Dominican spices to sparkling spritzes best enjoyed at sunset, every beverage is an invitation to savor the moment.

Freedom and Flexibility, 24 Hours a Day

For those who prefer privacy or spontaneity, the resort offers 24-hour in-room dining, bringing every menu selection directly to guest accommodations. Whether returning from a rainforest hike or simply taking in the sea breeze from a private terrace, guests can dine whenever inspiration strikes.

Tucked within Cabrits National Park, the resort is surrounded by pristine rainforests, coral reefs, and volcanic peaks, an ideal setting for travelers who value adventure and tranquility in equal measure. As one of the Caribbean’s least commercialized destinations, Dominica offers a refreshing alternative for those seeking authenticity, wellness and connection with nature.

The All-Inclusive food and beverage package is priced at $600 per night, for two guests, inclusive of three meals daily, premium open bar access, and 24-hour in-room dining. Rates exclude accommodations, taxes, and service charges. The experience is available year-round, with advance reservations recommended.