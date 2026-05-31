Interest in sustainable living continues to grow in SVG

Interest in sustainable living and home food production in St Vincent continues to surge, as evidenced by the launch of this year’s Home Gardening Training Program. The initiative recently opened with record-breaking numbers, signaling a strong community push towards self-sufficiency and agricultural skill-building.

This year’s launch saw an unprecedented 92 individuals register for the program, with 73 participants registering for the opening day alone, marking both the highest registration and highest attendance numbers in the program’s history. The new cohort is incredibly diverse, welcoming everyone from complete novices to veteran gardeners boasting over 10 years of experience.

While organizers noted that it is customary not to provide startup capital or materials, they emphasized that participants will still receive robust support at the beginning of their journey. A dedicated WhatsApp group, which has proven highly beneficial based on past feedback, will be maintained to offer ongoing assistance. Furthermore, gardeners are backed by a strong support network, including extension officers, the rural transformation unit, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Organizers are actively working to curb dropout rates this year by reminding participants of the tangible rewards of seeing the program through to the end. Whether participants finish first or simply participate, the primary goals are to cultivate enough food to eat, potentially generate income through sales, and benefit directly from the act of cultivation itself.

The program will culminate in a judging period scheduled for October. Participants’ gardens will be evaluated across several key categories, including overall garden management, sustainability of the layout, general appearance, and efficient use of space. Judges will also look closely at the use of technology, evaluating how well participants implement DIY solutions and various mulching techniques, such as plastic or grass mulch.

Organizers also highlighted that record-keeping is an essential part of the gardening process, as it helps participants accurately time their harvests. This timing is crucial, as gardeners are encouraged to align their production so they can display and market their fresh produce at the upcoming World Food Day exhibition on October 16th.

The Home Gardening Training Program serves a much broader purpose than simply growing plants. Home gardens empower residents to not only feed themselves and generate extra income, but also play a vital role in national development by helping to reduce the country’s import bill. By fostering home food production, the initiative is actively contributing to the fight against food insecurity and working to reduce the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the community.