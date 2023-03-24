On Wednesday, March 22nd, the Intermediate High School in St Vincent (SVG) hosted its Career Fair 2023.

The IHS Career Fair is an annual event held at the school, hosting various business houses.

It is mainly to expose the third former’s to the various job opportunities available out there, so that they will be better guided in choosing the correct subjects in Form 4, to aid these career paths.

To this end, the school invites several business houses and entities annually.

Small business owners are also invited, reminding students that starting their own business is an option.

This event is organized by a committee of the third form teachers, the guidance counselor, and the principal.