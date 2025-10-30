Internal sabotage threatens SVG’s netball world cup hosting bid

Concerns As SVG Netball Hosting Bid Faces Internal Divisions

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ ambitious bid to host the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier in 2026 is teetering on the edge of uncertainty, as internal divisions and infrastructure concerns threaten to derail a potentially transformative sporting opportunity.

The proposed October 13-23, 2026 tournament has become a focal point of tension within the local netball community, with government commitments now under intense scrutiny.

Despite repeated public assurances from the Minister of Sport about completing an international-standard indoor facility, doubts persist about the bid’s viability.

Americas Netball (AN) President Dr. Bridget Adams has raised critical concerns about the bid’s stability. In a revealing moment during a recent affiliates meeting, a local executive member reportedly abstained from voting, signaling potential internal resistance.

“The commitment has been made on the record,” said an anonymous stakeholder, “but we must ensure this opportunity is not lost to election-year politics or internal division.”

One passionate supporter described the situation as “sabotage from within,” highlighting the deep frustration surrounding the potential loss of this “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for SVG’s athletes.

Critical Challenges:

Tight construction timeline

Potential government transition

Internal organizational conflicts

Infrastructure development concerns

SVG is now expected to re-present its bid, with the final hosting decision remaining uncertain. Stakeholders emphasize the need for unified support and swift action to secure this significant sporting event.

The netball community watches with bated breath, hoping that local politics and internal divisions will not extinguish the flame of this promising international opportunity.