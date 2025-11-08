International pageant aims to boost Cúcuta tourism

Miss Frontera Intl 2025

Next Saturday, November 22nd of this year, the Amatista Hall at the Comfanorte facilities in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, will host the Second Miss & Little Miss Frontera Internacional 2025 talent and glamour pageant.

This year’s edition will feature 9 representatives from different departments of Colombia, states of Venezuela, some municipalities of the Norte de Santander Department, as well as representatives from Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador, all vying for the title and crown of this spectacular event.

The event will also include performances by several local artists. The main objective is to strengthen ties of friendship with the participating countries and promote Cúcuta in the national and international tourism market.

Miss City and Miss Sea Beauty International will also be chosen.

The contestants will parade in their uniforms, swimsuits, evening gowns, will participate in a question-and-answer segment and a talent show.

The Delegates will arrive in Cúcuta from Wednesday, November 19th to Sunday, November 23rd.

Last year, Miss Camila Tellez Pinto, representing the Department of Norte de Santander, won the first Ever Miss Frontera Internacional title among a group of seven beautiful delegates. Yanelys Cordova, representing Venezuela, was the first runner-up, and Tashana Moestadjad, Miss Suriname, was the second runner-up.

The Miss & Little Miss Frontera Internacional pageant is organized by Mr. Peter Ponce, who has years of experience organizing events in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, Grenada, Barranquilla, Venezuela, and other countries.

The winner of this edition will receive cash prizes and gifts from the sponsors. Next year it will be held again in Cúcuta in August and we expect to receive participants from more than 20 countries.

Miss Category Delegates:

Dominican Rep: – Ana Belkis Ramon

Venezuela – Scarleet Reyes

Ecuador – Marcia Itriago

Colombia – Valentina Ospino

Barranquilla – Yaneirys Rojas

Salazar de las Palmas – Diana Caicedo Lindarte

Cucuta – Leidy Isidro

Cucuta Zona Metropolitana – Laura Ariza

Arauca – Khrystal Montes

Last year’s winner of Little Miss Frontera Internacional was the representative of San Cayetano, Miss Juliet Yulieth del Carmen Sanchez.