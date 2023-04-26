Interpol issues red notices for Guyanese couple wanted for murder

A Guyanese couple is wanted by Interpol for murdering police officer Quincy Lewis.

The Guyana Police Force issued local notifications for Thakurdial Samaroo and Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali a week before the wanted notice.

Police believe Samaroo and Zafarali departed Guyana.

After two years of searching, the Soesdyke/Linden Highway’s Madewini Sandpit yielded Lewis’s skeletal bones.

After questioning Vernon and Lewis, police found the body.

Vernon and Van Lewis appeared before Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Magistrate Leron Daly via Zoom on Monday charged with Lewis’ death between 18 June 2020 and 18 June 2021 at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Samaroo,56, and Zafarali,33, were also charged.

Vernon and Van Lewis return to court on May 24.