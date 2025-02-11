Diaspora, Home Beckons: Invest SVG Unveils 2025 Plans

Invest SVG Unveils Major Investment Initiatives for 2025

Invest SVG has announced a series of strategic investment initiatives aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing the tourism sector, and engaging Vincentians in the diaspora. At a press conference dubbed “Growing Horizon” on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Investment Facilitation Manager Shanna Browne-Jacobs highlighted key projects set to launch in 2025, reinforcing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) position as a premier destination for investment and economic development.

Among the major projects unveiled was the introduction of Vincy Grenadines Helicopter Services, which will provide aerial tourism experiences and emergency medical evacuation services, strengthening the nation’s tourism offerings and disaster response capabilities.

Additionally, the arrival of the Beyond Yacht Charters in August 2025 is expected to boost the luxury yachting industry, attracting high-net-worth visitors and creating further opportunities for investment.

Invest SVG also launched the Diaspora Outreach 2025, under the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is.” This initiative aims to connect Vincentians living abroad with investment opportunities in their homeland.

The outreach will take place in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States and will feature direct engagement with key agencies, financial institutions, and government representatives. Notably, the UK High Commission will host an exclusive Investment Forum for 50-100 potential investors, creating a valuable platform for promoting SVG as an investment hub.

“As we continue to attract foreign investors and engage the Vincentian diaspora, Invest SVG remains committed to supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering a resilient, inclusive economy,” said Browne-Jacobs. “Whether you are a foreign investor, a member of the diaspora, or a local business owner, there is a place for you in the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”